German activists place destroyed tank outside Russian Embassy in Berlin

German activists on Friday placed a destroyed tank in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin to protest the ongoing war in Ukraine on its first anniversary.

Enno Lenze and Wieland Giebel from the Berlin Story Bunker museum said by this action they want to demonstrate the brutality and horror of the war.

"This tank is intended to be a sign of our protest against Russia's war and to express our solidarity with Ukraine," they said.

"The only way to peace is if the Russian aggression fails and if Ukraine wins."

The wrecked T-72 Russian tank was destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers on the way to the capital Kyiv at the beginning of the war, which Russia launched on Feb. 24, 2022.

The tank will stand in front of the embassy during the weekend, the activists said.