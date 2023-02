West is using Ukraine to try to break up Russia, says Russian defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday accused the West of using Ukraine to try to break up Russia, the world's largest country by territory, but said he thought the purported attempt to do so would fail.

"Using Ukraine, the collective West is seeking to dismember Russia, to deprive it of its independence. These attempts are doomed to fail," Shoigu said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.