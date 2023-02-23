Manchester United beats Barcelona 2-1 at home in Europa League playoff 2nd leg

Manchester United came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 at home in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff second leg Thursday.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski brought the lead to Barca with a penalty goal in the 18th minute at Old Trafford.

After finishing the first half behind, the Red Devils equalized the score with Fred in the 47th minute.

Anthony's accurate strike turned the match around for the hosts in the 73rd minute and the game ended 2-1.

With this victory, the Red Devils eliminated Barca 4-3 on aggregate to reach the Round of 16.

The last 16 draws in the Europa League will be held at Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.