GERMANYS BAERBOCK ASKS UN ASSEMBLY TO UNITE FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on the global community to send a clear signal for an end to the war nearly one year after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



"Today, each and every one of us has to choose: To stand isolated with the oppressor - or to unite for peace," she said during her speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.



Baerbock gave her speech at Ukraine's request as the last regular speaker before a vote on a resolution. The vote is seen as a global test of sentiment on Moscow's war in the neighbouring country.



The plan for peace is laid out in the UN Charter, Baerbock continued: "Each and everyone one of us here today has the opportunity to contribute to this peace plan. By telling the aggressor to stop."



"It's not peace if an aggressor tells its victim to simply give up," Baerbock continued. And that it is not peace when an aggressor is rewarded for its "ruthless violence."



The resolution in the UN General Assembly contains the demand for peace and Moscow's withdrawal. The draft reaffirms a number of previously adopted positions of the body, such as the territorial integrity of Ukraine.



