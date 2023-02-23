EU countries ship many weapons, ammunition to Ukraine in a year

EU countries shipped many weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during the first year of the Moscow-Kyiv war.

For the first time in its history, the EU financed the shipment of arms to a third country for its military operations.

According to EU laws, the bloc cannot use its normal budget to finance military operations, but the European Peace Facility -- the off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions.

The first aid package worth €500 million ($530 million) was sent on Feb. 26, 2022.

The EU also launched a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers in November last year.

European military support to Ukraine has surpassed €3.6 billion so far.

- Germany

After long debates, Germany decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which are expected in late March.

The country also sent three IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, missiles, PATRIOT air defense systems, 37 GEPARD armored anti-aircraft tanks, thousands of ammunition, 500 STINGER and 2,700 STRELA missiles.

Surveillance drones, radars, and armored vehicles are among other equipment sent by Berlin.

- France

France's military support since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24 last year rose to €550 million.

Apart from equipment such as helmets, French soldiers also trained 400 members of the Ukrainian forces.

France sent 100 AMX10-RC tanks, six TRF1 cannons, anti-tank missiles, and two LRU type multiple rocket launchers. The country also committed to give Mistral air defense missiles, and Crotale and Mamba SAMP-T air defense systems.

- The Netherlands

The Netherlands sent 200 Stinger missiles, 50 FIM-92 Stinger ramps, AMRAAM and Harpoon missiles, 90 T-72 tanks, and committed to deliver 100 Leopard 1 tanks.

The Dutch government also announced that it has devoted €2.5 billion of its 2023 budget for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

- Italy

The total value of Italian military support to Ukraine was €450 million, according to local media.

The detailed numbers of the equipment delivered have not been disguised but it is known that Italy has sent 155 mm howitzers, anti-tank MILAN missiles, and 120 mm mortars.

- Spain

Hawk and Aspide air defense systems were the main components of the Spanish aid package to Ukraine.

Spain also sent military uniforms, light military vehicles, ambulances, ammunition, and equipment, as well as 6.7 million rifles and pistols.

The Spanish government also promised to send Leopard tanks but no action has been taken yet.

- Poland

Having sent 250 Soviet-type tanks to Ukraine, Poland also plans to deliver in March 60 modern tanks, including 14 Leopard 2 tanks, besides thousands of pieces of ammunition.

The amount of the Polish military support was €2.2 billion, and the country also sent multiple rocket launchers, surface-to-air missile systems, and S-60 anti-aircraft guns.

- Baltic countries

Estonia has sent thousands of ammunition, Carl Gustaf anti-tank arms, with a total value of €370 million, according to a statement on Jan. 19.

Lithuania has provided a support worth of €240 million so far, while Latvian support climbed to €370 million. The latter sent 10 Stinger anti-aircraft, many helicopters, and 30 trucks of personal equipment and other materials such as food and medicine.

- Greece

Greece decided to send military support to Kyiv right after the war broke out.

The country sent 20 BMP-1 type armored vehicles, and many military supplies.

















