Ukrainian snipers trained even outside Zaporizhzhia region front

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine February 19, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian snipers continue to be trained even when they are not at the front in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of the fronts between Moscow and Kyiv in a war that began nearly 12 months ago.

"They (snipers) undergo intensive training every week, three times a week. Gun shooting and tactical training are given," Yevgeny, a lieutenant, who did not want to give his last name due to security concerns and is responsible for the training of a battalion at the field in the region, told Anadolu.

Noting that he has bought new and more advanced rifles for the snipers in the battalion, Yevgeny said he is aiming to get the snipers in his battalion to get used to those rifles when they are not in combat.

Separately, soldiers from the same brigade of the snipers also undergo intense target practice with various weapons such as machine guns and anti-tank weapon systems.

A commander, codenamed Sova, who manages trainings at the field, said the personnel located at the range create conditions so that the soldiers are always ready for war.

"Today, snipers are shooting guns. Other groups of soldiers are launching missiles from an anti-tank system. Some soldiers are training with machine guns on clean-up operations in civilian settlements with fake enemies," Sova said, noting that they also used various weapons with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sova also said all soldiers in the training field mostly comprise the personnel that have been fighting the Russian army at the front for months.

"Sometimes there is rotation on the front. Soldiers leaving the front participate in continuous training. Thus, we always maintain our preparation for war," he noted.

Almost 12 months have passed since Russia declared its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which resulted in the death of at least 8,006 civilians and 13,287 injuries, according to the latest UN figures.