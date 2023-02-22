Over 5,900 migrants died in 2022 in quest for ‘better life’: Report

At least 5,909 irregular migrants died in 2022 in the quest for a "better life," a UN report said.

The report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 2,406 of the migrants died in the Mediterranean, followed by the Americas where 1,318 migrants died.

This was followed by Africa with 1,000 deaths and Europe with 157 deaths.

In Western Asia, 93 migrants died.

IOM said its Missing Migrants Project which counts migrants who have died at the external borders of states, or in the process of migration toward an international destination, recorded the deaths of 53,568 people since 2014.

During this period, Central Mediterranean where at least 20,419 people have died since became the deadliest route.

Drowning, which caused the death of 21,156 people, became the most common reason of death.

The remains of 22,919 people who lost their lives during migration have not been recovered, it further said.