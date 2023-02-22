Finnish president says Finland and Sweden heading "hand-in-hand" into NATO

Finland and Sweden are proceeding "hand-in-hand" towards NATO membership, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday, but added that Turkey controlled the decision to ratify the applications for the two Nordic countries.

"We proceed hand in hand in terms of the things that are in our own hands," Niinisto told a joint news conference with the Swedish and Norwegian prime ministers, but added:

"Ratification is not in our hands."

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Turkey is digging its heels in over Sweden's application.













