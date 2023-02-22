Canada spy service warns of foreign attacks on artificial intelligence

Canada's spy agency warned that foreign players like Russia and China will attack the country's key artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a report Wednesday.

The interference will take place through methods such as investment and covert operatives, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in the report.

Through targeting AI, foreign countries hope to steal or disrupt research vital to advancing technology and by doing so damage Canada's economic prosperity, it said.

AI will be a prime method of developing such things as a vaccine to combat the next pandemic and ways to offset the rising threat of climate change, the report said. The stolen data could also be used to enhance the AI of pilfering nations.

"However, many other nations, including hostile state actors, have established their own national Al strategies and goals," said the report. "Some of these countries, particularly China and Russia, will resort to espionage and foreign-influenced activity to advance their national interests, at Canada's expense."

Two main tools will be used to steal AI technology. The first is through methods such as foreign investment, supposedly benign joint ventures, covert intelligence operatives and cyberespionage.

"Much of those efforts are aimed at Canada's academia and vulnerable startups, which are responsible for the majority of our Al innovation but which also represent a permissive espionage environment," the report detailed.

The second entails threats against Canadians to get AI information and use it for military purposes.

Canada must protect its AI sector because it involves "securing the future of our nation against the actions of hostile state actors with the intent to leverage their capabilities against us," said the report. "This will determine the victor in the modern world."

The CSIS report was completed in July 2021 but was not made public until the Canadian Press recently secured it via an access-to-information request.



















