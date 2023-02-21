Quake victims in Türkiye’s Diyarbakir receive aid from various countries

Aid from a number of countries as well as parts of Türkiye have been distributed to earthquake victims in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir.

Azerbaijan, Germany, China, Taiwan and Sweden were among those that provided the aid as well as businesspeople and philanthropists in Türkiye.

Dry foods, baby and child products, hygiene materials, blankets, heaters and clothes were unloaded from vehicles by military personnel, security guards and other officials to be distributed to earthquake victims across the city.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster management agency said Tuesday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quakes, centered in Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province, were followed by 7,184 aftershocks.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces-Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.