NATO chief Stoltenberg warns Putin must not win Ukraine war

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider.

During a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was the aggressor.

"It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest ... As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... Putin must not win ... It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world," Stoltenberg added.

"I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".

NATO TO HELP UKRAINE DEVELOP ARMS PROCUREMENT SYSTEM

Stoltenberg said the military alliance has agreed to "assist Ukraine to develop a procurement system that is effective, transparent and accountable."



NATO is to hold a meeting with procurement experts from the European Union and Ukraine to make sure Kyiv "has the weapons it needs," Stoltenberg said at NATO headquarters.



"We must give Ukraine what they need to win" before Russia can "seize the momentum," Stoltenberg said, speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.









