De Bruyne and Laporte to miss Man City’s clash at RB Leipzig

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte will miss Manchester City's Champions League clash at RB Leipzig on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.



Both players missed training on Tuesday morning and neither was included in the squad list published by City ahead of their afternoon flight to Germany.



No reasons for their absences were given but manager Pep Guardiola was due to give a squad update at a press conference to preview the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Red Bull Arena on arrival in Leipzig.



Playmaker De Bruyne played 88 minutes in City's frustrating Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday with defender Laporte completing the full match.



Centre-back John Stones also misses the trip as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.



January signing Maximo Perrone was included in the travelling squad along with teenagers Shea Charles and Alex Robertson.













