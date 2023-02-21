BRITAIN URGES RUSSIAS PUTIN TO RECONSIDER SUSPENSION OF NUCLEAR TREATY

Britain on Tuesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals.

"We hope Putin can reconsider his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START Treaty," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Arms control is vital to the security of our planet and this is another example of Putin jeopardising global security for political gain."