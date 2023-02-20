War in Ukraine will continue for a long time, says Dutch foreign minister

The war in Ukraine will go on for a long time, said the Dutch foreign minister on Monday, just days before the war marks its first full year.

Wopke Hoekstra told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad on Monday that despite the likely protracted conflict, military support to Ukraine must continue.

"We must resist," said the top diplomat. "You can't stop giving support now, otherwise it will all be in vain. They thought World War II was going to end quickly too. We're not even halfway."

Hoekstra said that Ukraine will decide the length of the war, which began last Feb. 24.

"We support them. You don't have any choice but sending arms and equipment for months, even maybe for years," he added.

He added that "those who prevail in the field in the end will prevail at the negotiating table."

















