News World Four children killed or injured every day in Ukraine war, report says

Four children killed or injured every day in Ukraine war, report says

Children have been subject to some of the worst violent crimes in the course of the Ukraine war, including torture, sexual violence and killings, a report by Save the Children said.

DPA WORLD Published February 20,2023 Subscribe

Children look on as people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine shelter in a school, in Drohobych, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. (REUTERS)

On average, around four children are injured or killed every day in the Ukraine war, according to a report that noted the true number was likely to be much higher.



The war, which has lasted almost exactly a year so far, is a catastrophe for children, said Inger Ashing, president of Save the Children, presenting a report.



Children have been subject to some of the worst violent crimes in the course of the war, including torture, sexual violence and killings. Many go unreported.



Each child in Ukraine has spent an average of 920 hours, or more than a month, in bunkers since the war began, the organization said. The situation is worse in regions near the front.



Being trapped underground is a terrible experience that children will never forget, Ashing said, noting that many children are living their lives in a permanent state of fear.



Furthermore, young people also suffer from the stress of losing relatives or being forced to flee.



Given these burdens, the organization called for civilians and civilian buildings such as schools, homes and hospitals to be spared in the fighting.



Those who violate human rights or international humanitarian law must be held accountable, it said.



Save the Children also said it is important that children receive psychological support, and are able to return to school quickly. In many areas, teaching is only possible remotely, even though less than one in three children owns a mobile device.



Since the beginning of the war, more than 18,600 civilians have been injured or killed, Save the Children reported, citing verified figures from the United Nations. The true toll is likely to be far higher.

















