NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Poland on Wednesday

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, delivers a speech during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP File Photo)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Poland on Feb. 22.

He will attend the B-9 Summit being hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden also will attend the summit.

Biden was initially scheduled to visit Poland on Monday, but he arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced, but widely speculated, trip earlier today.

Biden met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and announced an additional $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

His visit came two months after Zelensky traveled to Washington to meet Biden at the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.