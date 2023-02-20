NAVALNY SAYS RUSSIAS MILITARY DEFEAT IN UKRAINE INEVITABLE

Russia's jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Moscow's military defeat in Ukraine is "inevitable" even if the Kremlin sends more troops to the pro-Western country.

"The lives of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have been senselessly ruined," Navalny said in a statement released ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"The final military defeat can be delayed at the cost of the lives of hundreds of thousands additional reservists, but on the whole it is inevitable."













