At least 3 dead, 213 injured after fresh earthquakes hit southern Türkiye

At least 3 people were killed, 213 were wounded following two fresh earthquakes in southern Türkiye's Hatay province on Monday evening, said Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Search and rescue efforts are underway to free people who are trapped under rubble in the evening, Soylu said.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), one of the quakes took place at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT) in the Defne district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4, while the other took place three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay's Samandağ province, with a magnitude of 5.8.

The first quake took place at a depth of 16.7 kilometers (10.4 miles), while the second was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 miles). Both were felt in surrounding areas.

The quakes of two weeks ago, though centered in Kahramanmaraş, 100 kilometers or more from Hatay, caused extensive damage in Hatay.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said aftershocks are continuing in the region, with at least 20 recorded so far, and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings.

The Turkish disaster management agency AFAD and the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute have now lifted the warning for a possible rise in sea level, Oktay said.

Anadolu correspondents reported that some buildings have collapsed after the earthquakes, which were also felt in neighboring Syria.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş struck 10 other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazığ. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

At least 41,000 people were killed by the massive earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.



















