G7 to hold online meeting with Zelensky on Feb 24, Japan to offer $5.5b additional aid to Ukraine: Japan PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he would host an online meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday -- a year to the day since Russia invaded.

"So the G7 leaders can remain united to deal with the invasion of Ukraine, I have decided to host a video conference of the G7 leaders, inviting President Zelensky, this week on the 24th," Kishida said in a speech in Tokyo.

Japan will also offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"There is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure. We have decided to provide additional financial support of $5.5 billion," he said in a speech at a think-tank symposium.







