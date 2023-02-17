Türkiye, Syria flags raised on Brussels' iconic landmark

Türkish and Syrian flags were raised Friday on an iconic structure in Brussels to show solidarity with those affected by earthquakes in southern Türkiye that killed or injured tens of thousands and left many in need.

The flags were placed on top of each other on the highest sphere of the Atomium, which is made up of large metal spheres.

The initiative to raise the flags was made by Sevket Temiz, a Brussels regional member of parliament of Turkish origin. The Brussels Municipality granted permission.

Both flags will remain on the Atomium for one day.