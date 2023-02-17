Man pulled alive from collapsed building 278 hours after Türkiye quakes

A 45-year-old man was rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's Hatay province on Friday, more than 278 hours after the initial tremor struck southern provinces in the country.

Hakan Yasinoğlu was found by search and rescue teams alive under the rubble in Defne district, in yet another miraculous rescue 11 days after the twin earthquake that shook the region.

He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

So far in Türkiye, over 38,000 people have died, tens of thousands have been injured, and more than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.