PUTIN SAYS REALIGNMENT OF LOGISTIC ROUTES GAZPROMS PRIMARY TASK

Russian gas giant Gazprom faces large-scale, complicated task of realignment of logistics routes and consolidation in new markets, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

He said the company is showing its resilience and forging ahead despite outside attempts at unfair competition, and that demand for gas would rise in Asia.

"Over the past 30 years, global gas consumption has almost doubled, and in the next 20 years, according to expert estimates, it will add at least another 20% and maybe more," Putin said in his address via video link at an event marking Gazprom's 30th anniversary.

"More than half of this increase will fall on the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, first of all, of course, on the People's Republic of China, bearing in mind the growth rates of its economy," he added.

In this connection, the further development of the energy infrastructure in the East of Russia is of "strategic importance," he said.

The Russian leader also congratulated 490,000 of its employees on the 30th anniversary of the company.

Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller said Gazprom sees needs of domestic consumers as a priority, and reassured that Russia's resources are enough to meet the demand for decades.