Dutch prime minister visits Kiev but makes no promises on arms

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of his country's support in repelling the Russian invasion but made no further specific offers of military assistance during a visit to Kiev on Friday.



Rutte said at a press conference that Ukraine was fighting for the freedom, safety and values of other countries, Dutch news agency ANP reported.



"For that reason the Netherlands will continue to offer support to Ukraine. Whatever you need, for as long as it takes. You must win this," Rutte said, according to national broadcaster NOS.



Rutte did not say whether the Netherlands would supply the F-16 combat jets that it has and that Ukraine has asked for. While the Netherlands has not ruled out supplying the jets, Rutte has said that international agreement needs to be reached before the jets can be handed over.



The Netherlands provided military assistance of around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) last year, and has set aside around €2.5 billion this year.



Rutte visited Ukraine in the company of Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher, laying a wreath at a monument to victims of the war.









