UN aid chief: We failed people in north-west Syria

The United Nations' top humanitarian relief official, Martin Griffiths, admitted the UN had failed to provide help to people in Syria's opposition-controlled region since Monday's devastating earthquake.



"We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived," Griffiths said in a tweet.



"My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can. That's my focus now," he added during a visit to the border area.



Families of the victims in the town of Jindires, Idlib province, hoisted the UN flag upside down over buildings destroyed by earthquakes to condemn a lack of help from the organization, according to opposition activist Osama Abo Zayd.



