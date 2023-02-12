UKRAINES ZELENSKY CALLS FOR SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN NUCLEAR ENERGY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more sanctions against Russia, including measures targeting its nuclear energy sector.



"It is not easy. There is some resistance," Zelensky said during his nightly video message.



He noted that sanctioning Russia's oil was also difficult but now those sanctions are in effect, indicating that the nuclear energy sector could also be targeted.



Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader announced that 199 Russians had been put on a national sanctions list, including representatives of Russian nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom.



A Ukrainian was also punished for allegedly siding with Moscow at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant captured by Russia, he said.



