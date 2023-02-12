Christian Democrats ahead in Berlin vote according to exit polls

Initial projections show the centre-right Christian Democrats emerging as the strongest party in the Berlin election for the first time in more than two decades, with a clear lead on the rival Social Democrats and Green Party who are fighting for second place.







"Berlin has chosen a new beginning," CDU Secretary-General Mario Czaja told broadcaster ZDF.







He added that this was a "great result" for the Berlin CDU's candidate Kai Wegner.







"He has a clear mandate to govern," Czaja said. "Berlin needs a stable government that does not live against each other, but with each other."







Wegner will now begin exploratory talks with other parties, he said.







It is not clear who will be Berlin's new mayor, as the party with the most votes does not necessarily produce the city's mayor. Since no party has won a clear majority, the parties must find coalition partners in order to obtain a majority of seats.