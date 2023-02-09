2nd transfer period for Turkish football teams extended

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Thursday that the second transfer period for 2022-23 season has been extended with the approval of the International Association Football Federation (FIFA).

TFF stated that the second transfer and registration period for the 2022-2023 football season has been extended until Feb. 18, 2023, after their official application to FIFA on Feb. 6 was approved.

The main cause of this extension is the two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured in the catastrophe, according to the country's disaster agency.