International Atomic Energy Agency head due in Moscow for 2-day visit

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general is set to visit Moscow on Feb. 9-10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said the Russian side expects to discuss with Rafael Grossi the issues of creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine.

"The protection zone of the NPP is the number one topic, it is the main one, but other aspects will also be discussed, including the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal)," he said.

Ryabkov added that the Iran nuclear deal has not been "buried" yet but is "in intensive care," signatories of the deal "from time to time confirm their adherence to the basic principles" of the deal, and Iran continues cooperating with the IAEA.

Ryabkov condemned the deliveries of the Western weapons to Ukraine, saying military support is driving the situation "deeper and deeper into a severe crisis."

"The goals of the operation will be fully achieved, the collective West seeks to prevent this, and acts in the logic of constantly raising rates, expanding the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, diversifying formats and forms of assistance to this country, driving the whole situation deeper into the most severe crisis," he noted.

Moscow does not see the West's readiness for an alternative view on what is happening in Ukraine, and so, there are no prospects for launching efforts for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, he said.

The official called "absurd" the US reasoning that the "shortest path to diplomacy" is further arms supplies to Ukraine and strengthening its positions on the battlefield.

Ryabkov does not expect that "in the medium term" the Russian-US bilateral relations will start improving, "there are no prerequisites for this."

"We have a profound, unprecedented crisis in Russian-American relations. The administration of (US President Joe) Biden has driven them into a complete dead end. The dialogue is purely fragmentary on literally several topics," he noted.

The implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is among topics, on which the Russian-US dialogue continues through the embassies and phone calls, he said, adding that Moscow hopes that Washington will not "sacrifice" the START as other arms control agreements.

Ryabkov cited "anti-Russian consensus of American elites" as a reason for impossibility of improvement of the Russian-US ties.

He added that despite all efforts, Washington will not be able to "inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia.

He advised the US to "carefully and deeply weigh" risks, connected to the fight against Russia, adding that a diplomatic note was handed to the US embassy, warning "in harsh form" about the "unacceptability of interference in Moscow's affairs," including with the help of social networks and the "recruitment" of Russian youth.

Ryabkov said the investigation of US journalist Seymour Hersh, alleging the US involvement in the organization of explosions on Nord Stream gas pipelines "was not sensational and unexpected" for Russia.

"We have attentively and carefully studied his (Hersh's) publication. ... We proceeded from the involvement of the US and at least some of Washington's NATO allies in this outrageous crime from the beginning," he said.

Ryabkov said the investigation on of the US biological military activities by the Russian parliamentary commission is coming to an end, the Foreign Ministry contributes to it through explaining how this situation looks from the angle of the Biological Weapons Convention.

"The US military department ... shows great interest in ... the collection of biomaterials, manipulation of viruses, bacteria, and their carriers in the territories that are located along the perimeter of the Russian borders," he said.

Commenting on reports, alleging that the US relocated its biological laboratories from Ukraine to the Baltic States and Poland, Ryabkov said "it was predictable."

Turning to the situation in Karabakh region, Ryabkov said Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia are considering a possibility of holding a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers.

He also announced the publication in the near future of the new Russian foreign policy, which, according to him, has some major changes.