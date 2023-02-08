VISIT OF PAKISTANS PREMIER TO TÜRKIYE POSTPONED

The visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Türkiye slated for Wednesday has been postponed, the country's information minister said.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were scheduled to visit on Wednesday to express solidarity with the government and people of Türkiye following Monday's massive earthquakes.

A new date for the visit would be announced later, Aurangzeb was quoted as saying by the state-run Pakistan Television.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force said in a statement issued on Wednesday that a second C-130 aircraft carrying tents, blankets, and necessary materials, has reached Türkiye.