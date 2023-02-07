U.S. approves sale up to $10 bln sale of HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition to Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of HIMARS launchers, ATACMS and GMLRS rockets to Poland for up to $10 billion, an U.S official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department will in the coming hours give a positive opinion on selling high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Poland, the Polish defence minister was also quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"Within the next few hours, the U.S. State Department will issue a positive opinion on the sale of the HIMARS system," Mariusz Blaszczak was quoted as saying at an awards ceremony by news portal wPolityce.pl.