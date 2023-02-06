Qatar Charity launches campaign to help quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

A Qatari non-governmental organization on Monday launched a campaign to help people affected by a powerful earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria.

In a statement, Qatar Charity said it will provide medical and relief aid to those affected by the quake in southern Türkiye and northern Syria.

It appealed for donations "to provide the essential needs of hundreds of afflicted families and to prevent the situation from worsening for those affected."

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 912 people and injuring 5,385 others, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

At least 592 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures compiled from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcık district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaraş.



























