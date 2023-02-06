News World European Union countries send more search and rescue teams to Türkiye

European Union countries send more search and rescue teams to Türkiye

DPA WORLD Published February 06,2023 Subscribe

Ten search and rescue team from eight European Union countries have been mobilized to help first responders in Türkiye, the European Commission said in a statement.



The units come from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania. Italy and Hungary have also offered to send teams to Türkiye, the commission wrote.



The rescue teams are deployed following a request from Türkiye for help.



The EU's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide detailed maps of the affected areas, according to the statement.



The bloc is ready to support those affected in Syria through humanitarian assistance programmes, the commission wrote.





