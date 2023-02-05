UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTER TRANSFERRED TO OTHER MINISTERIAL JOB: HEAD OF PRESIDENTS BLOC IN PARLIAMENT

Ukrainian Defence Minister transferred to other ministerial job: head of President's bloc in Parliament

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was transferred to another ministerial job, the head of the president's block in the Parliament said on Sunday.

Reznikov had said earlier Sunday that Zelensky would decide his future in the Ministry.

The new Defence Minister is going to be Kyrylo Budanov, head of the ministry's directorate of intelligence, according to a senior lawmaker.

"War dictates personnel policies," announced lawmaker David Arakhamia.

"Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future," he added, without specifying a timeline for the planned re-shuffle.