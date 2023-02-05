9-year-old kid graduates from high school

A 9-year-old boy named David Balogun has accomplished a remarkable feat by graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg while taking classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. David is passionate about science and computer programming and aspires to become an astrophysicist. Despite his exceptional intelligence, David's parents have shared that it can be a challenge to raise a child with such gifts. David credits his teachers for his academic success and says he taught them a few things too. He is currently exploring college options across the country with his family. In his free time, David enjoys learning, playing sports, playing the piano, and working on his martial arts black belt.