9-year-old kid graduates from high school

David Balogun, a 9-year-old kid who has just graduated from a high school, is passionate about science and computer programming and aspires to become an astrophysicist.

Published 05.02.2023 23:36
A 9-year-old boy named David Balogun has accomplished a remarkable feat by graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg while taking classes remotely from his home in Bucks County.
