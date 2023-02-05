5 died after boat carrying irregular migrants sinks in the Aegean

5 people lost their lives as a result of the sinking of the boat carrying irregular migrants in the Aegean.

According to the news of the Greek State Agency AMNA, a woman and a child died in an accident that took place off the Ileryoz Island.

Of the 41 survivors of the accident, 6 of them were children and a total of 8 people were referred to the hospital for treatment.

Despite the efforts, 3 of the 6 children who were taken to the hospital could not be saved. Thus, the number of people who lost their lives in the incident increased to 5.

