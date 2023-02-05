PAKISTANS FORMER MILITARY RULER GEN. PERVEZ MUSHARRAF PASSES AWAY

Pakistan's former military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf passed away after a protracted illness in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his family confirmed on Sunday. He was 69.

Musharraf, who ruled the South Asian nation from 1999 to 2008, was under treatment at American Hospital in Dubai, the local news channels reported, citing diplomatic and family sources.

He was suffering from amyloidosis-a rare disease that causes organ damage-and was unlikely to recover.

He had long been bedridden and wheelchair-bound, with inexorably weight loss.