One person dead and two injured in Netherlands knife attack

An attacker with a knife stabbed a 33-year-old woman to death and seriously injured another woman and a man in the Dutch city of Delft on Sunday morning, police said.



Following the incident in a residential area, officers arrested a 31-year-old suspect after a pursuit in Belgium.



The man was being questioned by investigators, who believe the attack stemmed from a relationship dispute. A 55-year-old man and 57-year-old woman who sustained injuries were hospitalized.



"I came out of the church and saw the woman screaming," a local resident told the NOS public broadcaster. "I went to run to her and a man came running with a knife."



Only after the attacker left the scene could she approach the heavily bleeding woman on the pavement and saw stab wounds all over her body, the resident said.

