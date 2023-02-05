One person dead and two injured in Netherlands knife attack

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published February 05,2023
An attacker with a knife stabbed a 33-year-old woman to death and seriously injured another woman and a man in the Dutch city of Delft on Sunday morning, police said.

Following the incident in a residential area, officers arrested a 31-year-old suspect after a pursuit in Belgium.

The man was being questioned by investigators, who believe the attack stemmed from a relationship dispute. A 55-year-old man and 57-year-old woman who sustained injuries were hospitalized.

"I came out of the church and saw the woman screaming," a local resident told the NOS public broadcaster. "I went to run to her and a man came running with a knife."

Only after the attacker left the scene could she approach the heavily bleeding woman on the pavement and saw stab wounds all over her body, the resident said.