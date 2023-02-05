Lukashenko, Putin discuss security issue of Union State

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the security issue of the Belarusian-Russian Union State.

In the statement made by the Presidency of Belarus, it was stated that in the phone call between the two leaders, cooperation on economic, political and security issues was discussed.

In the statement, it was noted that the actions within the framework of the Union State to ensure the security of Russia and Belarus were discussed in particular, and it was stated that both leaders agreed to determine the date of the meeting in the near future.

Pointing out that the follow-up of the implementation of the instructions given to the governments of both states in all areas of cooperation on actions against sanctions will be discussed in the face-to-face meeting, it was stated that the Union State Ministerial Council meeting is planned to be held in February.

In the statement, it was noted that the High Council of the Union State was also planned in April or May, and that the heads of state discussed the issue of preparation for this meeting.