UKS SUNAK TELLS UKRAINES ZELENSKIY HE WILL FOCUS ON PROVIDING MILITARY EQUIPMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, and the two agreed on the importance of the international community speeding up assistance for Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring the UK's defensive military equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible," Sunak's office said in a statement.

"Both leaders agreed that it was vital that international partners accelerated their assistance to Ukraine to help seize the opportunity to push Russian forces back," the British statement added.