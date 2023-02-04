Russia says 63 servicemen return home in new round of war prisoners exchange with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that 63 servicemen returned home through another war prisoners swap with Ukraine.

"Persons of the 'sensitive category' are included in the group of released Russian servicemen, thanks to the mediation of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates," the ministry said.

The previous war prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine took place on Dec. 31, 2022, as Russia released 142 Ukrainian servicemen and Ukraine released 82 Russians.

In January, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said the talks were underway for further rounds of war prisoners exchange.


























