Man found guilty of sending online threats to assassinate Scottish First Minister

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces Kathleen Jamie as the new Makar (National Poet for Scotland) at the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, August 18 2021. (REUTERS File photo)

A man was found guilty Friday of posting online threats to assassinate Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, according to media reports.

William Curtis, 67, sent threatening messages to Sturgeon between Feb. 27 and March 6, 2019.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow also found Philip Mitchell, 60, guilty of assaulting and abducting Sheriff Robert McDonald in a car park in Banff, Aberdeenshire, in June 2021.

Curtis also threatened former member of the Scottish parliament Stewart Stevenson by sending abusive messages March 9, 2019.

He was found guilty of sending or causing a threatening message sent to Stevenson.