ZELENSKY WANTS TO PRESS AHEAD WITH PLANS FOR UKRAINES EU MEMBERSHIP

Amid the Russian invasion that has now lasted almost a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to push ahead with his country's plans to join the European Union.



Kiev expects "news" from an EU-Ukraine summit later this week, Zelensky said in his evening video address on Tuesday. "We expect decisions from our partners in the European Union that... correspond to our progress. Progress that is obviously there - and even despite the large-scale war."



Zelensky reiterated that reforms were being worked on in Kiev.



Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.



The war has further strengthened the desire of many Ukrainians to join the EU as soon as possible. The country has been a candidate for EU membership since June. However, future membership is linked to conditions, including a much more robust fight against corruption.



The process of joining the bloc normally takes many years.