Underwater volcano erupts in South Pacific Ocean

Published February 01,2023
(Photo: Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazard Department)

An underwater volcano erupted in Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, early Wednesday.

Philip Malsale, a climatologist based in the island nation, confirmed the eruption, sharing pictures.

The volcano was reported around 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east of Epi Island to the north of the main island in Vanuatu.

Dan McGarry, an investigative editor based in the island nation, said on Twitter: "A submarine volcano located between the islands of Epi and Paama has awoken. Ships are being re-routed and the local population is on alert."

Submarine senior volcano officer Ricardo William said: "The volcano activity increased a little bit to explosions, that propelled ash to some 100 kilometers (62 miles) that fall around the submarine volcano."

"The underwater volcano is one of a series of active underwater volcanic cones and a caldera which last erupted in 2004," Radio New Zealand reported.