Irish PM says no deal yet on Brexit protocol

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar walks after meeting with Northern Ireland Party Leaders, outside the Stormont Hotel, Belfast, Northern Ireland January 12, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

British and European Union negotiators have been holding constructive talks but no deal has been reached on post-Brexit trade rules relating to Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

Varadkar was responding to a question in parliament about a report in The Times newspaper that Britain and the European Union had struck a customs deal that could help end post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland.

"I can confirm that, notwithstanding newspaper reports, no deal has yet been done between the EU and the UK," Varadkar said.































