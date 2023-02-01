Erdoğan says sending tanks to Ukraine not 'solution', Türkiye concerned by increasing Islamophobic rhetoric in Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that sending tanks to Ukraine is risky and essentially useful for arms dealers.

"I cannot say that sending tanks (to Ukraine) is an element of the solution. All of these are risky and especially useful for arms dealers," he said.

Erdoğan asserted that he will continue talks with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to find a way to secure a lasting peace.

He also said that Türkiye is concerned by the increasing anti-Islamic rhetoric and actions in Europe, especially in the Scandinavian countries.

Speaking in an interview on state media TRT Haber, Erdoğan said that the country expects "sincere steps from Sweden in the fight against Islamophobia."

"We expect Sweden and Finland to fully comply with their commitments in the tripartite memorandum," Erdogan said, referring to the agreement signed last June between Türkiye and the two Nordic states for their NATO membership.

Terming the memorandum of understanding a "roadmap," he said it is essential that the countries fulfill their promises, especially in the fight against terrorism.

Apologies from Sweden will not fix the issues, he said, adding that the country has become "a safe haven for terrorist organizations."

Making remarks also on the tensions between Türkiye and Greece, Erdoğan said that it is not possible for Türkiye "to sit with our hands tied against the actions against our security."

"We will continue to respond both legally and on the ground."

He also said that Greece's recent attitude toward Türkiye is against the spirit of good neighborly relations and NATO alliance.

He reiterated that Athens is arming islands in the East Mediterranean in violation of international law.