Scholz meets Lula: 'Excited that Brazil is back on world stage'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on a visit in Brasília on Monday, said he is looking forward to a new chapter in relations with Brazil, following the end of the term of the country's controversial far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.



"We are all excited that Brazil is back on the world stage," Scholz said after meeting with Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in on January 1.



"You have been missed, dear Lula," the German leader said, adding that he was looking forward to a long and good cooperation. Lula spontaneously embraced Scholz after these words.



The German chancellor announced a resumption in autumn of the German-Brazilian government consultations, first held in 2015, after they were suspended during Bolsonaro's tenure.



Scholz also assured Lula of his support in light of the storming of government buildings in Brasilía on January 8 by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters who refused to accept his electoral defeat.



"Democrats must stand closely together," the German chancellor said. The riots were "a reminder that we must do everything to defend democracy."



Scholz, who arrived in Brasília after stops in Argentina and Chile, is the first head of government to meet with Lula after he took office at the beginning of the year.



The left-wing politician, who already served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010, took over from Bolsonaro after defeating him in a run-off vote in October. Lula's far-right predecessor had largely isolated the country internationally.



Lula has vowed to fight climate change and wants to slow down the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. Scholz on Monday promised him support and alluded to a new partnership against climate change.



His comments come after the German Development Ministry said earlier on Monday that it wants to provide around €200 million ($217 million) to Brazil for the protection of the Amazon rainforest, now that a more pro-environment government is in place.



Behind the funding is Germany's key aim to improve the situation for indigenous groups in the Amazon region, the ministry said in Berlin.



Although Lula was not considered an environmentalist in his previous terms in office, he has focused on that more recently. In any case he is seen as far better on environmental protection issues than Bolsonaro.



Of the €200 million, around €31 million are designated for the Fundo Floresta, or forest fund, to promote forest protection and sustainable forest use, with €93 million to fund reforestation projects.



A further €35 million, frozen under Bolsonaro, is meant for the prevention of deforestation, especially in indigenous areas.



Indigenous people are considered reliable custodians of the forest, as they are seen as ensuring the sustainability of the Amazon with their self-sufficient way of life.



German Development Minister Svenja Schulze met the Brazilian Minister for Indigenous Affairs Sônia Guajajara on Sunday and Environment Minister Marina Silva on Monday.



The meeting between Scholz and Lula was also intended to give new momentum to the stalled free trade agreement between the EU and the South American confederation Mercosur.



Lula said he aims for a quick agreement on the free trade zone, which would be the biggest worldwide with a market of more than 700 million people that would cover almost 20% of the world economy and 31% of global goods.



"We will work very hard with Argentina to finalize this agreement by the end of the first semester," he said during the press conference.



"But we have to change something," Lula said. "We will try to show the Europeans how flexible we are. And we want the Europeans to show us how flexible they are."



Scholz stressed that both regions were interested in the agreement. "Both want quick progress in the matter," the German chancellor said.



The EU has been negotiating a trade agreement with the Mercosur states, which besides Brazil includes Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, since 1999. While an agreement in principle was achieved in 2019, some questions still remain, especially regarding how to best protect the Amazon.



Bolsonaro primarily concentrated on the Amazon region's economic potential and opened up the land for agriculture and mining. Deforestation and forest fires hit an all-time high during Bolsonaro's time in office.

