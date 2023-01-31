BERLIN CUSTOMS AUTHORITY FINDS €1 MILLION CASH IN CHILDRENS ROOM

The main customs office in the German capital Berlin confiscated almost €1 million ($1.08 million) in cash, found in a sports bag in the wardrobe of a children's room, the authorities said on Tuesday.



Photos showed several bags with bundles of money in €100 and €200 notes. According to customs officials, a total of €990,000 was found.



According to a customs spokesperson, the operation by the special Financial Control of Clandestine Employment unit took place on January 24 in the city's Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district.



The search happened in connection with an investigation on behalf of the public prosecutor's office into a former managing director in the transport and logistics sector. The man is accused of withholding and embezzling wages.