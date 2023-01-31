BRITAIN SAYS RUSSIA LIKELY CONDUCTED ATTACKS AROUND UKRAINES VUHLEDAR, PAVLIVKA

Russian forces have likely conducted attacks around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the past three days, and may be aiming to develop a new axis of advance into Donetsk, Britain said in a regular intelligence update on Tuesday.

"There is a realistic possibility that Russia will continue to make local gains in the (Bakhmut) sector," the update added.

"However, it is unlikely that Russia has sufficient uncommitted troops in the area to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough."




























