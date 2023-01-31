Belgium to shut down 2nd nuclear reactor

Belgium will permanently shut down its Tihange 2 nuclear reactor on Tuesday evening, local media reported.

After the Doel 3 last September, this will be the second nuclear reactor to be closed in Belgium, part of the country's move away from nuclear energy.

The Tihange 2 was in service for 40 years, Belgian news outlet Moustique reported.

The shutdown will not lead to layoffs for more than 100 workers employed at the facility, the report said, citing the operator Engie Electrabel.

The estimated cost of dismantling and decommissioning the Tihange 2 reactor will be around €1 billion ($1.08 billion), the report added.

Two more nuclear reactors, Doel 1 and Tihange 1, are due to be shut down in February and October 2025, respectively, according to the report.



