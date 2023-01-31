Air raid alerts heard across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv

Three separate air raid alerts were activated across Ukraine on Tuesday, including the capital Kyiv, warning of possible Russian airstrikes.

Local authorities urged the public to find and take safe shelter until the sirens turned off.

No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 in a move widely rejected internationally, including by Türkiye.

As the Ukraine war nears one year, air raid alerts sound on almost a daily basis due to missile and drone strikes after an explosion damaged Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Crimean Peninsula last October.